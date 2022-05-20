MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city.

Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city.

You only need three things to access the E-Scooter – the Bird app, a driver’s license, and a credit card.

With scooters already being driven throughout Green Bay and Appleton, the community-shared scooters can be used to replace gas-powered car trips when traveling around town.

“We are pleased to join our surrounding communities in offering our residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to explore their area. We hope you will enjoy the ride!” said the Mayor of Menasha, Donald Merkes.

According to a release, Bird scooters will be accessible in Menasha between Seventh Street to Nicolet Boulevard and only going as far east as Melissa Street and Brighton Drive. A map of the zone can be viewed on Bird’s app.

Menasha has also recently approved an ordinance that allows electric scooters and bikes onto park trails.

For more information about Bird, click here.