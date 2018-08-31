Bird Tests Positive for West Nile Virus in Appleton

image from RAL Mosquitoes (Atlanta)

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV) -

The Appleton City Health Department reports a dead crow found in Appleton on August 24th has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first bird that tested positive for West Nile Virus in Outagamie County since surveillance for the mosquito-transmitted virus began May 1.

“The positive bird means that residents of Appleton and surrounding areas need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” Kurt Eggebrecht, Health Officer/ Public Health Director said.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Mosquitoes acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds.

“Appleton residents should be aware of West Nile virus and take some simple steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” Eggebrecht said. “West Nile virus is here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

The Appleton Health Department recommends the following:

·Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

·Apply an insect repellant with DEET, IR3535, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing.

·Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.

· Prevent mosquitoes from breeding by removing stagnant water from items around your property, such as tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts.

·Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use.

·Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

·Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

·Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas, and trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.