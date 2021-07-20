Birder on Broadway welcomes back its annual “summer soiree” fundraiser

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Birder on Broadway’s 4th annual summer soiree fundraiser.

The soiree will occur on Friday, July 30, at the Broadway Theatre, and will continue into Saturday, July 31.

This year’s event will incorporate two thrilling concerts with performers from both Broadway and local levels. On July 30, Raine will be the opening performance. Raine has been a performer and songwriter for her whole life. She has been recognized by talent competitions like NBC’s The Voice.

Another notable performer set to appear at the summer soiree will be Mary Bridget Davies. According to reports, Davies will have two acts for the July 30 performance. She is most well-known recently for her role as Janis in A Night With Janis Joplin that earned her a Tony Award nomination for “best actress in a musical.” During her performance, she will be accompanied by local artists Emily Sculliuffo on keys, Parker Drew on drums and Tony Pesavento on the bass.

Birder on Broadway’s summer soiree fundraiser is scheduled for July 30 at the Broadway Theatre, and July 31, at 3500 Meadow Sound Drive, both located in the heart of De Pere. To purchase tickets, go to the Birder on Broadway’s website or call the Theatre’s box office at (920) 445-5669.