Birnamwood teen struck, killed while dragging hit deer off the road

BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — A 16-year-old Birnamwood teen has died after being struck by a vehicle in Shawano County on Thursday evening.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident on County Trunk N in the Town of Birnamwood.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle made the call and stated he was unable to see the pedestrian due to headlights being on bright on a vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they saw a male laying in the ditch and another man performing chest compressions.

Rescue crews say they were unable to get a pulse on the 16-year-old male lying in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation of the crash showed the teenager struck a deer while driving, stopped in the lane of travel, exited his vehicle and went to drag the deer out of the roadway when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle is a 45-year-old man from Bowler.

No further information is available at this time and the incident remains under investigation.