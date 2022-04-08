GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What better way is there to set the scene for Holy Week than by attending the annual blessing of animals and seedlings.

On Thursday, David Bishop Ricken visited St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton and performed various blessings on soil, seeds, and animals.

Joining Bishop Ricken in showing farmers how much they are cared for were parishioners who attended Mass before the blessings.

“We realize that everything comes from God but that it also takes coworkers, that’s what farmers are. they are coworkers in harvest and vineyard and everything,” shared Bishop Ricken.

Bishop Ricken adds that the excitement of those in attendance was palpable.

“The excitement here was tangible and I think people appreciate one another and their faith a lot more since we’re coming back more to active prayer and ministry and outreach. So it all works together and we’re just here to Thank God and help them support one another too,” said Bishop Ricken.

Join Local 5 on Palm Sunday for an hour-long Mass. Mass will be posted Sunday morning.