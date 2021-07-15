Bishop Ricken of GB Diocese restores obligation to attend Sunday Mass

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bishop David L. Ricken of the Diocese of Green Bay announced that Sunday Mass obligation has been reinstated starting the weekend of August 14.

Even though Bishop Ricken has reinstated the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, there are instances where the obligation does not apply.

According to the Diocese of Green Bay, those instances are:

If individual Catholics struggle with serious health concerns or are physically or morally prevented from worshipping at Mass for a serious reason

If individuals are frail due to illness or age or, in their well-formed conscience believe that going into public places — including Sunday worship at Mass — would place their health or the health of their loved ones in serious jeopardy

If individuals are sick, or have been in contact with someone who has been sick

If there is severe weather

“Since we are experiencing greater health in our communities and our parishes, after much discernment and consultation, I have decided to reinstate the obligation to attend Sunday Mass effective on August 15th, the Solemnity of the Assumption of Our Lady into heaven,” says Bishop Ricken.

Officials say that those who are not able to attend Mass should follow the third Commandment.