(WFRV) – As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues many people around the world are praying for peace.

Among these people is Pope Francis who recently announced his plan to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25.

According to C.P.M. and Rector of The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, Rev. John Broussard, when something is ‘consecrated’ it is set apart for God and deliberately put into the hands of the Virgin Mary.

Following in the footsteps of Pope Francis, Bishop David Ricken of the Green Bay Dioceses announced he too would be consecrating Russia and Ukraine at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.

“In unity with the Holy Father, Champion Shrine is honored to host Bishop Ricken as he also consecrates Russia and Ukraine to our Blessed Mother’s Immaculate Heart and prays for peace within the world,” said Rev. Broussard.

Mass and the special consecration by Bishop Ricken will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help. The community is welcome to join.

