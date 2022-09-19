MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a dog owner that was involved in a biting incident.

According to a release, around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19, a victim bent down to pet a dog on the 900 Block of South 19th Street.

When the victim bent down to pet the dog, they were subsequently bit in the face, requiring medical attention.

The dog owner is described as a shorter female who was walking a brown or grey terrier mix. The vaccination status of the suspect dog is unknown at this time.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, you are asked to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 and let them know the reference case number is 2022-00012192.

No further information was provided.