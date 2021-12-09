Black bear harvest applications due Dec. 10, announces DNR

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents are running out of time to submit a 2022 black bear harvest application.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that the deadline to submit a 2022 black bear harvest application is at 11:59 p.m. on December 10.

According to state statutes, harvest permits are awarded through a “preference point lottery system” which means in order for applicants to be authorized a permit they must apply at least once during any period of three consecutive years to retain their accumulated preference points otherwise all accumulated preference points will be lost.

DNR officials explain that if an applicant is selected in the drawing, their preference points will be reset to zero, even if they do not purchase the harvest permit. Applicants selected in the drawing are then notified by mail shortly after the drawing and may purchase their 2022 Class A bear license beginning in March 2022.

Hunters will be able to purchase applications for a black bear harvest license online or at any license sales location. For more information on preference points or bear hunting in Wisconsin, visit the DNR bear hunting webpage here.