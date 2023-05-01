Black bear seen ‘hanging’ around neighborhood in Wisconsin, police tell residents to not approach

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the weekend, Police in southern Wisconsin told residents to not approach a bear after it was seen up in a tree next to a house.

The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a black bear that was seen on the city’s west side. Officers reportedly spotted the bear off Raymond Road near Kroncke Drive.

Pictures posted by the department show the bear up in a tree next to what appears to be a residence. Police asked residents to not approach the bear.

It was mentioned that Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials were hopeful that the bear would find its own way out of the city.

There was no additional information provided by the police department.