BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)-A man is honoring his father, a Black Creek firefighter who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

“He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks getting them running,” said his son Cory Stephani.

When Cory grew up, he joined the fire department working alongside his father Steve Stephani until Steve passed away. Cory said his dad taught him everything he knows and was his hero. They were able to work at the fire department together for about 12 years before Steve passed away.



On Saturday, Cory and other Black Creek firefighters organized a memorial motorcycle ride to honor Steve. This is the second year that they have had the ride. Cory rode his father’s motorcycle, what he described as his dad’s dream bike, jet black with a firefighter design just below the windshield.

Cory said riding it brings back memories of his father.

Steve’s friends described him as a man who cared deeply about his community.

“Whatever you needed he was there to help, very dedicated to the fire department when the pager went off he was always one of the first ones down there,” said LaMarche.

There were 44 motorcycles that participated in the ride which was about five hours long. The ride was part of Black Creek Fire & Rescue’s annual picnic which raises money for the department. We’re told the department is looking to buy a new UTV.

“(Steve was) a guy who would do anything for anybody, this ride is perfect for him because his life was fire department and Harleys,” said Chief LaMarche.