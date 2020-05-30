Black Lives Matter holds peaceful protest in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Wisconsin residents joined the Black Lives Matter movement as they held a march on Saturday to peacefully protest the killing of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Residents from Appleton, Green Bay, Milwaukee and several other neighboring cities came together in Downtown Appleton to peacefully protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin during an arrest earlier this week.

Local 5 Multi-Media journalist Rhonda Foxx reported live from Downtown Appleton moments before the protest began and noted how the crowd of protesters kept growing by the minute and consisted of people from all different races and backgrounds.

The event was set to start at 2 p.m. at West College Avenue where protesters began walking east on College Avenue all the way to Houdini Plaza.

Protesters that were passing by were heard honking their car horns in support of the protest.

Those in the march were also seen holding signs that stated, “I can’t breathe.” Which was one of the last statements that George Floyd made before his death.

Appleton police were present and providing an escort to the protesters to make sure everyone was safe.

The peaceful protest is said to last into the afternoon. These videos can also be viewed on the Local 5 Facebook Live page.