Black Lives Movement now

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) The first Black Lives Matter (BLM) march in Appleton happened last year in May but how have law enforcement and the community have evolved.

Daniel Gilbert, attended the first BLM rally and says, “I felt like it was necessary to just show like black lives do matter and we should be treated equally.”

Nearly ten months later those who attended the first rally in appleton say that rally brought awareness to discrimination in the city.

Gilbert says, “I feel like some people have their eyes have been opened to a lot of racisim that’s still going on in this day and age and then I feel like they’re some people are more open to having those discussions.”

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas says Appleton has had incidents and the black lives movement has brought racism-awareness to the city.

Chief Thomas says, “I think the community has stepped us and its voiced its opinion and its made it well-known that those people are not welcome and those ideas are not welcome in the Fox Cities or in the city of Appleton.”

In response to the social unrest, Chief Thomas has created a special program to keep communication open with law enforcement.

Chief Thomas says, “That’s the beauty of this tricounty multicultural communications team. Its going to help us reach out to those areas we’ve been lacking. Appleton’s always been a very open community and very progressive when it comes to new ideas.”

Gilbert says, “I’m glad that the discussions are happening but we need more than discussion and lecutures. We need action. We need change and you should be the change that you want to see in the world.”