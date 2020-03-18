Black Stone Family Restaurant providing carry-out, delivery services amid COVID-19 precautions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – At Black Stone Family Restaurant it’s business as usual- just not the typical operation.

“We’re up to 10 people at a time so we’re still open 24 hours a day, all three shifts,” says Shelly Huebner with Black Stone Family Restaurant. “If you want to come in, we’re always going to be open and we’ll take your order.”

With recent developments surrounding COVID-19, restaurants across Wisconsin are feeling the economic impact from the virus.

“We’d be full,” said Huebner. “With all of the regular customers and all of the other customers that come in it’s like family oriented here. It’s kind of weird to not see any of the normal customers here because we’re so used to having the whole counter full and then plus some.”

Restaurants and bars in Wisconsin have been forced to shutdown dine-in services but that hasn’t stopped carry out or delivery. Management at Black Stone Family Restaurant say they expect to continue operating 24 hours a day. #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Or7AyHDUXh — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) March 18, 2020

The order has lead restaurants and bars being only able to offer take-out or delivery services to customers. At Black Stone, they’ve designated areas within the restaurant where customers can both place and pick-up their orders.

“I think with the signs and all of that, everybody is kind of looking in and thinking, normally, they would’ve been able to come in and talk and now they can’t do that so it’s kind of different for them,” said Huebner. “It’s a change for everybody, you might as well say.”

A change that has come unprecedented and one that, hopefully, doesn’t last long.

“I hope that they do show up,” says Huebner. “I mean, we’re not trying to push them away or anything. We love to see their faces and have them come in and just say, ‘hi’ or see how they’re doing, see how we’re doing and I hope they come in. Just to even get a cup of coffee would be nice.”

Those at Black Stone say they anticipate to remain open 24-hours a day to serve their customers. You can stay up-to-date by checking out their Facebook page.