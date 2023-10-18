MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Fiserv Forum announced on Wednesday morning that country music superstar, Blake Shelton, is expected to bring his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” to Milwaukee.

The show in Milwaukee will be a part of the second leg of the tour and the supporting acts coming with Shelton will be the eight-time chart-topping country star, Dustin Lynch, and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts.

The concert inside the Fiserv Form is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, and is presented by Kubota.

Exclusive fan presale tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, October 24, at 10:00 a.m. and last through Thursday, October 26, at 10:00 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m.