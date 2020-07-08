FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Blake Shelton performing as part of drive-in series

(WFRV) – Blake Shelton will have a drive-in concert debuting on July 25 at over 300 locations, including multiple in Wisconsin. It’s part of the Encore Live series that included Garth Brooks previously headlining at over 300 locations across America.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton in a release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

According to the release, tickets for the show will go on sale on July 14 at ticketmaster.com.

As of July 8, here are the Wisconsin locations featuring the Shelton concert:

  • Chilton Twilight Drive-In, Chilton
  • CV Drive In, Chippewa Falls
  • Field of Scenes, Freedom
  • Majestic Cinema of Brookfield, Waukesha
  • Rivers Edge Drive-In, New Richmond
  • Shawano Moonlight Drive-In, Shawano
  • Sky-Vu Drive-In, Monroe
  • South Shore Cinema, Oak Creek
  • Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater, Chetek
  • Starlite 14, Richland Center

Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights presents Blake Shelton with Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins concert feature and additional Encore Drive-In Nights shows from the safety of their personal vehicles. Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

