Blake Shelton to perform at Fiserv Forum on October 2

Local News

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Blake Shelton will stop in Milwaukee during his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.

Shelton will perform at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2. Shelton will visit 16 cities for a 17-date run. “Friend and Heroes 2021” will have special guest Lindsay Ell and will have special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins, according to officials.

Rescheduled dates from the 2020 run will honor previously purchased tickets. Additional tickets and tickets for new dates will go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available online, and “Friends and Heroes 2021” will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 protocols, according to officials.

Shelton is set to launch a new album called Body Language on Friday, May 21.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” says Shelton. 

