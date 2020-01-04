Blanketing Brown County, an annual effort to help those in need, gets underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A community effort to comfort the needy during our cold Wisconsin winter has kicked off again. It’s called Blanketing Brown County, an annual effort to help support the area’s underserved.

At Howe Community Resource Center, a pile of warm blankets are sorted. Donated items that will soon find their way into the hands of Brown County’s numerous low-income households.

“It’s not just a blanket, it offers so much to families that are struggling right now, that are without a home, without their own place to be,” said Elizabeth Webb from the Green Bay Area School District.

For the ninth year the Greater Green Bay Labor Temple and Brown County United Way are joining forces for Blanketing Brown County. An effort to collect as many new or gently used blankets as possible to keep men, women and children living at or below the poverty line warm this winter.

“The reality is a lot of these people are families that are working full-time, two jobs and still aren’t able to make basic needs,” said Amanda Johnson from Howe Community Resource Center.

A recent United Way study showed that one in three households are living with some kind of financial instability and that is why these blankets are so important.

“When you have nothing, you don’t have your own house, you don’t have your own space, you don’t have your own bed, a blanket can be your only source of security and stability,” Webb said.

“To be able to have something they can call their own, as small as a blanket, it seems like not much, but to someone it’s a lot,” said Shannon Cohen from NEW Community Shelter.

Since the blanket drive was first formed, the community has donated over 16,000 blankets to the cause. All are distributed to the needy through some 40 shelters and agencies located in Brown County. All are asking for your help.

“These are families that are hardworking and just need a little bit of support,” Johnson said.

The blanket drive runs until the end of the month with donations accepted at drop-off sites across the county. Follow this link for a list of drop-off sites.