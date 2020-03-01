Blanketing Brown County drive raises 2,400 blankets with help of residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County residents contributed more than 2,400 blankets to the 9th annual Blanketing Brown County blanket drive held during January.

Brown County United Way community services liaison, and drive organizer, Dan Wadle, says, “This is the eighth consecutive year we’ve exceeded 2,000 blankets being collected.”

The blankets collected are delivered to more than 40 Brown County non-profit programs that serve homeless and low-income men, women and children.

To date more than 19,000 blankets have been collected since its first drive in 2012.

“Once again the people of Brown County have come through to help our fellow residents who are struggling to get on the path to stability,” said Wadle.