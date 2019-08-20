Bleier, Appleton native, focus of ESPN documentary

In an image provided by ESPN from video, Rocky Bleier stands in Hiep Duc Valley, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Danang in Vietnam, on Aug. 20, 2018. Three months into his deployment to Vietnam, Bleier was shot through the thigh and suffered a grenade blast to his foot. Doctors told him that he’d never play football again. Steelers owner Art Rooney supported Bleier by placing him on injured reserve rather than cutting him from the team. Bleier then defied the odds, returning to football as a star running back on the “Steel Curtain” Steelers teams of the 1970s and becoming the only war veteran to have four Super Bowl rings. (ESPN via AP)

(WFRV) — An ESPN film airing Tuesday revisits the 50th anniversary of Rocky Bleier, Appleton native, being wounded in the Vietnam War.

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, Super Bowl Champion, and Xavier High School alum returns to Vietnam for the first time since 1969.

‘The Return,’ a documentary, shows Bleier and ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi travel to Hiep Duc Valley, the spot where Bleier and members of his platoon were ambushed.

Local 5’s affiliate, CBS 2 WDKA, says Bleier was wounded by rifle and grenade fire after being drafted by the Steelers in 1968.

The documentary is scheduled to air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

