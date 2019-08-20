Bleier, Appleton native, focus of ESPN documentary

(WFRV) — An ESPN film airing Tuesday revisits the 50th anniversary of Rocky Bleier, Appleton native, being wounded in the Vietnam War.
The Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, Super Bowl Champion, and Xavier High School alum returns to Vietnam for the first time since 1969.
‘The Return,’ a documentary, shows Bleier and ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi travel to Hiep Duc Valley, the spot where Bleier and members of his platoon were ambushed.
Local 5’s affiliate, CBS 2 WDKA, says Bleier was wounded by rifle and grenade fire after being drafted by the Steelers in 1968.
The documentary is scheduled to air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.
