Blind dog, Devito, to make adoption debut in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A blind and starving dog, rescued from the busy streets of Milwaukee, is ready to make his adoption debut at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society this weekend.

According to the Humane Society, Devito was found scavenging for roadkill in the middle of a busy street in December. His rescuer could tell Devito was sight-impaired and was able to lead him out of heavy-traffic to safety.

Devito was on a stray-hold in Milwaukee but was ultimately transferred to Oshkosh to receive the care he needed.

The Humane Society says that, despite his loss of vision, he had no problem trying to fit on a welcoming lap while snorting and grunting with joy at the touch of a friendly hand.

“Devito was evaluated by an eye specialist and it was determined he was completely blind from a condition called progressive retinal atrophy in one eye, with the other eye severely damaged and ulcerated. His specialist recommended both eyes be removed for his comfort. After being neutered and recovering from the procedure in his foster home, Devito had surgery to remove his eyes. He was again able to rest and heal before having dental extractions of severely decayed teeth, which was completed last week. Now, thanks to the support of the community who donated to his care and his loving foster home, he’s ready for a fresh start with his forever family!”

Devito will be available at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for his adoption debut.

“Devito is just one example of our lifesaving mission and why we say we’re ‘different on purpose’,” said OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger. “With our ethical standards as our guide and with the support of the community we can help many animals who need extra TLC, be it medical or behavioral. Every animal deserves the opportunity to find their happily-ever-after. ”

Devito is 6 years old and is currently living with other dogs in his foster home. For more information visit www.oahs.org or call (920) 424-2128.

