MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Fiserv Forum say those who are “Bored to Death” next summer can come see Blink-182 “One More Time” in Milwaukee.

According to a Facebook Post, it was announced Monday morning that Blink-182 will be performing at the Fiserv Forum during a new stadium and arena tour throughout North America in the summer of 2024.

The tour announcement follows what is being called a massively successful global tour and headlining performances at events like the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Blink-182’s concert at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set to be on Wednesday, August 7, and Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are expected to show off their new album, “One More Time…”, featuring hit singles like the album’s title track and “Edging.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting Friday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be bought through Blink-182’s website.