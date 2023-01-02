APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Fox Valley blood donations centers need more people to step up to donate.

Officials at the Community Blood Center in Appleton say they didn’t meet their donation goals in 2022 and are looking for a rebound in 2023. Officials say one donation of blood can save up to three lives and the Community Blood Center provides blood for Ascension, HSHS, and ThedaCare hospitals.

“The holidays are a very difficult time to collect blood because people are busy, weather also plays a factor because ten days ago we had to cancel five blood drives (because of the weather) which equated to over 200 units of blood,” said Tom McGreevey who is an official with the Community Blood Center in Appleton.

Through Jan. 15, Community Blood Center officials say they will give a free t-shirt to anybody who donates.

Officials say peoples’ busy schedules and fear of needles are top deterrents that prevent people from donating. Officials say that donations actually went up during the beginning of COVID-19 as people were looking for excuses to get out of the house. But as things started to open up, people went to donation centers less frequently.

One of the people doing his part to help is Brady Beran. For him donating blood is personal.

“Eighteen years ago I suffered a traumatic brain injury with a second impact concussion and that night I took eight pints of blood and the power of prayer to get me through surgery,” said Beran.

Beran sustained the injury playing football in high school and is now a motivational speaker. To read more about his story, click here. He also said he’s praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who just suffered a major injury also playing football.

Beran told Local Five News that ever since his football injury he’s routinely donated blood.

“It definitely motivated me to give back since so many people gave to my family and I,” said Beran.

Another person who took time to donate on Monday was Margaret Alexander. She said she’s been donating blood since high school following the lead of her parents who also donated.

“It’s not a big rah, rah thing where there’s balloons and all that kind of stuff, but just something quietly that people can do,” said Alexander.

“Think about your family think about your friends you care for deeply if it was a life and death situation wouldn’t you want to donate blood to make sure there was enough,” said Beran.

The Community Blood Center is open 365 days a year.