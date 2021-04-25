Blood donation saves Oconto Falls woman’s life, encourages others to donate during Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This Mother’s Day a local Oconto Falls mom is celebrating life thanks to the gift of blood donations.

Elizabeth Valentine-Adler, from Oconto Falls, shares that in 2014, she had experienced childbirth complications with her third son, Sam, and lost a significant amount of blood, requiring a blood transfusion.

“I had just had my third baby and had two other little boys at home that needed me to recover, come home, love and take care of them,” said Valentine-Adler. “I couldn’t believe how incredibly weak and awful I felt before the transfusion when all I wanted was to be cuddling and bonding with my new baby. I am so thankful for the generosity of blood donors who allowed me to get better. Your commitment and willingness to take the time is lifesaving.”

Prior to needing blood Valentine-Adler said she never thought of those on the receiving end. Halfway through her transfusion, she said she felt like a brand-new person. “I told myself at some point down the road, I would give blood as a way of giving back,” said Valentine-Adler.

Now, seven years later she is donating blood for others and is encouraging other people to think of those who may need blood. Residents will have an opportunity to donate during the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive on May 3 and 4.

The blood drive will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday. The event will be located at Lambeau Field in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Officials say free parking will be available in lots 2 and 3 off Lombardi Avenue. While appointments are strongly encouraged, organizers report that walk-ins will be allowed.

Officials note that all presenting donors can enter into a raffle for a chance to win great prizes from the Packers and receive a free giveaway item and in celebration of Mother’s Day, all mothers who present to donate will also receive a single flower from Flowerama. For additional information or to register for the Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive, click here.