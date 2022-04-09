APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In a world with Ubers, Lyfts, party buses, ice cream/food trucks, etc., it’s not all that surprising that the latest mobile operation coming to town is a ‘blood mobile’.

The Community Blood Center (CBC) announced they will be using a new blood mobile during their operations.

This 40-foot bus features six beds, three screening rooms, and a spacious area to enjoy snacks and refreshments post-donation.

In addition to its roomy interior, the bloodmobile also offers the CBC easy travel across Wisconsin so that they can collect more blood than ever before.

Officials report that the blood mobile will be able see up to 16 donors per hour.

“We always want to make blood donation as convenient as possible and one way we do that is by coming to

donors,” said Kristine Belanger, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Operations. “By investing in this new blood mobile, we will be able to offer state-of-the-art services to our donors and enhance the blood donation experience overall.”

Residents will be able to check out the new blood mobile during the Neenah High School Blood Drive on April 14.