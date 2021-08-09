Blood shortages cause urgent need for donors in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many blood donations clinics are in need after a shortage of blood supply. Community Blood Center is doing its part to raise awareness.

Community Blood Center’s recruitment manager, Tom McGreevey says since the pandemic they have seen about a 40 percent decrease in donors. Part of that decrease is caused by the lack of mobile clinics that are usually hosted throughout the year.

McGreevey also says that due to demand, the clinic needs about 1500 donors every week.

The blood donation process takes about an hour. Donors have to register online and once they arrive on-site they will go through a health screening afterwards the blood donation process begins.

Everyone is encouraged to donate blood because it only lasts 42 days before it expires. For more information on how to schedule an appointment, visit their website.