Blue-green algae closes High Cliff beach, creates health concerns

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — Visitors to High Cliff State Park may have noticed something different about Lake Winnebago along the beach area.

Blue-green algae, or Cyanobacteria, has turned the water blue-green, causing the Wisconsin Department of Health to close the beach.

The closure of the beach is a precautionary measure because the bacteria can cause health concerns to humans and pets.

Officials say the bacteria can cause nausea or even respiratory issues.

While the entire waterway is not affected by this algae, officials at the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance recommends calling ahead before traveling to anywhere along Lake Winnebago – a marina, park rangers, or other businesses along the water.