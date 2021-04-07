Blue Oyster Cult to perform at Menominee Nation Arena on April 16

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Blue Oyster Cult will perform at Menominee Nation Arena on April 16, 2021.

According to officials, with the success of live music at Event City-Oshkosh when Eli Young Band performed, now the arena announced Blue Oyster Cult will perform on Friday, April 16.

Menominee Nation Arena says there will be a reduced capacity in a pod-seating setup, and those who attend will be required to wear a face mask.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to concert fans from all over the state so they can enjoy the

excitement of music we have all missed for more than a year now,” says Jason Fields, General

Manager of Menominee Nation Arena.

The Menominee Nation Arena also said they will be adding more live music and live shows in the near future, along with operating at full capacity.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Menominee Nation Arena Box Office.