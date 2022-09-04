MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – In Mishicot, the 15th annual “Bluegrass Under the Pines” craft show was in full swing.

The event was held at Kronforst Farms and invited guests to browse through tons of local businesses’ amazing creations as well as shake their hips and tap their feet to some groovy music.

Local 5 got to catch up with a local vendor who was joining the craft show for the first time and who shared just how important events like these are.

“I think it’s really nice to support small businesses in the community it’s hard out there right now so it’s nice to have that community and it’s really great supporting people locally,” shared Kylie Murray, Practical Magic Gems owner.

Murray added that another part of the event that she loves so much is that so many people at the event were from her own backyard.