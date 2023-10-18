MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bank has submitted a letter to the Department of Workforce Development announcing its intentions to lay off several employees at one of its locations in Wisconsin.

BMO Bank N.A. (BMO) submitted a WARN notice stating that due to changing business needs, it will be reducing its workforce at a building located in Milwaukee. The listed location is at 790 North Water Street, and 44 employees will be directly affected.

BMO says they’ll be conducting layoffs at the location on December 31, 2023. More than sixty days notification is being given to the affected employees, and there are no applicable bumping rights.

No additional details were provided.