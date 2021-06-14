GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Boat capsizes in the bay, six people rescued but one still missing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat carrying seven people capsized on the Bay of Green Bay Sunday night, six people were rescued from the water, but one is still missing.

According to authorities, on June 13 around 9:45 p.m., both the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported boat that capsized. Crews responded via water as well as arrived at the area of Grove Road in the Town of Scott.

Reports said there were up to seven people in the water, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office rescued four of the boaters and the New Franken Fire Department was able to rescue two. There is one individual who is still missing.

A search for the missing individual continued until 1:00 a.m. Of the six people rescued, there were five adults and one child.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department wants to remind boaters to always wear a personal flotation device and to monitor the weather at all times.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the weather was causing large waves and 30mph up to 48 mph winds.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

