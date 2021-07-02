Boat capsizes near Breakwater Park, no injuries result

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – No injuries resulted after a fishing boat spotted an overturned boat near Breakwater Park on Friday morning.

According to Oconto Fire and Rescue, at around 8:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area just south of Breakwater Park after a fishing boat near the area witnessed a capsized boat and immediately called law enforcement. During the call, officials report the caller on the fishing boat had told dispatch that no one appeared to be around the overturned boat.

Upon arrival, the Oconto Fire Rescue boat was launched into the water with two personnel on board. Dispatch then allegedly radioed the coordinates to the rescue boat, letting them know the capsized boat was roughly 3.25 miles southeast of Breakwater Park.

Authorities note the rescue boat was able to find the capsized boat, which was a small black john boat with two paddles attached, using the coordinates provided by dispatch and a pair of binoculars. Shortly after finding the boat, the Coast Guard arrived at the scene and was able to haul the boat back onto shore.

Crews say that there were no injuries reported during this incident.