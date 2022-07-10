OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening.

According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.

Deputies say that a ‘commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat’ with 43 passengers and crew sustained severe damage to the port side when it was struck by what is believed to be a private 45-foot powerboat.

The powerboat, and its seven passengers, then fled the scene.

When the paddleboat made it safely to shore, one passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries. Six people were also treated and released at the scene.

Everyone on both boats is believed to be safe.

The fleeing boat and its driver have yet to be located and deputies are still investigating the incident.

