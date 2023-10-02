MONDAY, 10/02/2023, 4:39 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County have confirmed that multiple boats caught fire on Monday at a marina.

Local 5 News spoke with James Kleiman, the Assistant Fire Chief for the Kewaunee Fire Department, who confirmed that upon arrival, firefighters found one boat fully engulfed and another with flames showing.

Kleiman continued to say that two boats were completely destroyed, with another sustaining damage. The marina fire is out at this time as crews continue to work on the scene.

There was no immediate confirmation of what caused the boat fires.

Firefighters are expecting to remain on the scene to investigate.

Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.

MONDAY, 10/02/2023, 3:20 p.m.

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County are responding to the marina for a boat that has caught fire.

According to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski, one boat is on fire, with the possibility of more catching fire.

Officials are responding to the scene to work on the active situation. Details are scarce at this time, but Local 5 News will update this when more information is provided.

The public should avoid the area until further notice.

Local 5 News has a photojournalist en route to the scene.