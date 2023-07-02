GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response from Green Bay fire crews helped to put out a boat that had caught fire while fireworks were allegedly being shot off of it from a manmade platform.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were sent to the Bay of Green Bay around the 3400 block of Nicolet Drive around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a boat on fire.

Authorities say the boat had a manmade platform on the top of it and was allegedly being used to discharge illegal fireworks from it.

A quick response kept the estimated dollar loss for the boat at an estimated $500.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County Communications Center, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No further details have been released.