NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The New Franken Fire Department is back in action for any potential water rescues this summer.

The volunteer-only department was sidelined after tubing inside the rescue boat began to deteriorate from sun exposure and a rough go during a rescue in July 2021.

The department raised $13,000 of the $16,000 needed for its repair.

Friends of the New Franken Fire Dept, Inc., a group that helps raise money for the department, said it will still take donations to reach the goal.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE:

According to its Facebook page, when you donate to the Friends of New Franken Fire Department, you will be donating to a 501.c.3 nonprofit organization that is tax-deductible and will directly benefit New Franken Fire Department.

Any donation over $250.00 will receive a tax deduction letter.

Send your donations to: