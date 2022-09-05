LITTLE SABLE POINT, Mich. (WFRV) – A 47-foot boat was recently rescued after it was caught in a storm on Lake Michigan.

According to a post on the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Facebook page, the vessel was about four miles off Little Sable Point, MI, when it was caught in a storm and became disoriented.

Rescue crews received a request for help and had to find the boat without GPS coordinates. The Coast Guard reports the vessel had lost both steering and propulsion.

The Command Center at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan and rescue crews from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee were able to find the boat.

The post that was published on Sept 3, 2022, stated crews were able to find the exact location by utilizing an array of tools.

The Coast Guard reports the boat crew was able to execute a perfect tow for the disabled vessel.

“Bravo Zulu!!”