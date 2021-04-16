WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Boater dies after losing control, hitting trees on Wolf River

Local News

(WFRV) – A boater in Waupaca County has died from their injuries after losing control and crashing into the shoreline on the Wolf River.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Communications Center received a report on April 6 around 4:18 p.m. of a boating accident on the Wolf River near Gill’s Landing. It was determined that the boat was traveling north, lost control and hit several trees on the shoreline.

The only occupant on the boat was taken to ThedaCare Waupaca and transferred to ThedaCare Neenah due to their injuries. On April 15, that person passed away from injuries sustained during the accident.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.

