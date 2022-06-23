GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay.

“I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”

The boater from Seymour is excited to get out on the water for the first time this year.

“With only two docks you have to wait for another person to either launch out, or if you’re coming in, circle around on the outside until one becomes ready,” he said.

That’s just some of the frustration for boaters at the Metro Boat Launch off Bay Beach Road in Green Bay. The launch pad is a popular spot because of the easy access both to the Fox River and the bay of Green Bay.

Public Works is in charged of the docks. The current ones have been left battered from past storms. They are actually pieces of old docks that were salvaged to make what’s out there today.

“As big as Green Bay is, a couple more docks would be great,” said Jenquin.

The city says not only will these docks be replaced, more are coming. The current hold-up is in a delay in delivery for supplies.

In the meantime, Jenquin worries about safety, especially on busy summer weekends.

“It makes you hurry and you make more mistakes,” he said. “You don’t want to hurry, you want to do things thoroughly.”

The added things also mean another thing for the boater, which many can agree with.

“When you want to go fishing, it’s time to go fishing,” Jenquin joked. “It’s time to go!”

The city said it does not have a timetable for when the docks could be installed, but it is hopeful to have it happen before summer is over.