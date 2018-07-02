Local News

Boaters Participate in Boat Landing Blitz

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 08:57 PM CDT

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - Hundreds of Wisconsinites will take to the Winnebago waterways for the state's busiest boating holiday. 

The 10th annual Landing Blitz is officially underway, and the event serves as a reminder to boaters using all kinds of watercrafts that they can take actions to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. 

The point of the program is to make sure boaters know the laws about keeping their boats clean. 

The event runs through the Fourth of July. 

 

