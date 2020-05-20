Boaters urged to use caution as Fox River Cleanup Project enters final phase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) This summer, after 11 years of work, the Fox River Cleanup Project is expected to be complete. And with more work to go there is a warning for boaters heading out on the Fox for the Memorial Day weekend.

Up and down the Fox River buoys and markers tell a story of the 11-year Fox River Cleanup Project starting to wind down.

“Dredging will probably wrap up this week and then it’s just finishing up the next few weeks with spreading operations,” said Scott Stein, the project’s spokesperson.

But as boating season begins project officials want you to know they still have dredging equipment out on the river.

“We’re out there and we have equipment people might not be use to seeing and quite frankly it moves quite a bit so you have to pay attention,” Stein said.

That equipment is being used to remove contaminated sediment from the bottom of the river – over 5 million cubic yards in all since the project began.

“The whole goal is to reduce the impact of PCBs that are in the sediment in the river,” he said.

Stein says they still have barges out on the Fox and pipeline in places – equipment that is clearly marked for boaters to avoid.

“There are lots of markers and buoys out there,” Stein said.

But also, green and red lighted buoys to mark safe boating routes.

“Lighted reds and greens really mark safe passage and we want boaters and everybody to pay attention to those,” he said.

With the holiday weekend almost here – Stein knows lots of people will be taking to the water. And he’s just reminding everyone to use lots of caution – so their next boating trip is not their last.

“As more and more people and vessels are out on the water, we want it to be safe,” said Stein.