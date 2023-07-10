(WFRV)- The igNight Market is a fun market for everyone to enjoy.

The igNight Market will have live music, vendors, and more all in a nice family-friendly environment.

You can watch the Light up the Fox Boat Parade at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th. If boats aren’t your style, join the Silent Disco happening inside the Neville Public Museum. Enjoy looking at exhibits while listening to all the music that gets you moving.

The igNight Market takes place Saturday, July 15th in the Broadway District.

For more information head to downtowngreenbay.com.