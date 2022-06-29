ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Park Square Mall has announced a new drink bar has opened for shoppers to stop and get a treat while walking around the northeast Wisconsin mall.

According to a release, Bubblelicious Tea was started by two women from Milwaukee who have a passion for all things Boba, which shows on their menu.

What you can expect

Milk teas will be available, ranging from classic and oolong to jasmine and ‘potted plant.’

You can also expect Tiger Teas that have boba infused with the house specialty of Tiger Brown Suger.

There are also a variety of tea lattes, fruit teas, and Boba shakes.

“The variety of snack, drink, and dining options at the mall is something we take pride in, as we have 20 different choices for our shoppers,” explained Mary Haas, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Bay Park Square.

Where to find Bubbleicious Tea in the mall

The mall’s location on Google Maps shows it’s at 303 Bay Park Square.

Mall officials said the new addition can be found on the mall’s main level of the Kohl’s wing.

On its website, Bay Park Squares’ regular hours show to be Monday-Thursday 11-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10-9 p.m., and Sunday 11-6 p.m.