Bobblehead of J.J. Watt riding a badger now available

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted a bobblehead of J.J. Watt riding a badger? If so, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has you covered.

The limited-edition bobblehead shows the former Wisconsin Badger defensive end riding the state animal joins the popular Riding Bobblehead Series.

The Riding Bobblehead Series also features Watt riding a bull, Giannis Antetokounmpo with a buck, and multiple other athletes with animals.

Only 2,020 bobbleheads have been produced and are only available on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobbleheads, manufactured by FOCO, are currently in production with expected delivery in May.

“We’re always thinking of ideas for unique and fun new bobbleheads and the riding bobbleheads have been some of the most popular over the last year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “J.J. Watt’s bobbleheads have always been a big hit, and we couldn’t think of a better pairing for this series than J.J. riding a badger.”