(WFRV) – Quads that bobble. Yes, you read that correctly.

Officials with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Bobbles Galore, have announced a special edition bobblehead featuring Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon that highlights bobbling quads in addition to the traditional bobbling head.

Image Credit: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Numbered only to 500, the limited-edition bobblehead can be purchased either online or at the museum for $50 each plus shipping and come just in time for the beginning of the Packers’ 2023 Training Camp.

“We are excited to team up with AJ and Bobbles Galore for this unique bobblehead,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “AJ has become a fan favorite for his work both on and off the field, and we know fans are going to love this very unique bobblehead.”

Features Dillon’s famously large quads, nicknamed ‘Quadzilla’ and ‘Quadfather,’ the bobblehead displays a smiling Dillon holding a football while standing on a turf-like base that bears his name with the names of the nicknamed quads.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 170 South 1st Street in Milwaukee. The HOF and Museum also produces customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

The limited-edition AJ Dillon bobblehead can be purchased online through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame or via Bobbles Galore.