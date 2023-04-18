ENTERPRISE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two dead bodies that were discovered yesterday in the Oneida County Forest were two teenagers missing from Lincoln County.

According to a release, authorities discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown near the Town of Enterprise.

Officials say they believe the rapid change in temperatures throughout the last few days played a factor in the deaths.

No additional details were provided, but more information is expected to be released in the coming days about the incident.

Both Grefe and Brown were from Merill and were last seen together near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison.

Authorities say that it is believed that the two walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person around 9 a.m. on April 16.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.