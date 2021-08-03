Bodies of father, daughter recovered from central Wisconsin lake

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — The bodies of a father and daughter have been recovered from an Adams County lake.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two missing boaters at Petenwell Lake in the town of Strongs Prairie about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A diving crew recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Andrew Nett and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, on Monday.

Adams County sheriff’s officials say several children were struggling to swim in the water when Andrew Nett jumped in to help.

Nett’s daughter was also in the water. Bystanders pulled the other children out of the water, but the father and daughter did not resurface. Search and rescue crews along with divers checked the area until 11 p.m.

The bodies were found just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Strongs Prairie is around 125 miles west of Green Bay.

No further information is being released at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

