(WFRV) – After multiple searches over the span of 18 days, authorities have confirmed that the two bodies of the men involved in a canoeing incident were found.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on November 15 the body of 27-year-old Andrew DeRock was recovered. DeRock had been missing since October 28 after a reported canoeing incident on the Minong Flowage.

Additionally, Ryan Busch was recovered on November 8. He was also missing from the canoeing incident.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search which lasted 18 days. The following agencies were mentioned in the press release:

St. Louis County Rescue Squad

Wisconsin DNR

Sawyer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

Superior Dive Team

Wascott, Gordon and Minong Fire Departments

Newbold Fire K9 teams

Sarah Garfunkel with KERT – K9 Emergency Response Team

Six different Sheriffs helped Douglas County throughout the operation

Officials say that the weather conditions at the time of the incident were clear, clam with a full moon. The weather was not considered a factor in the incident.

However, the weather did reportedly affect search efforts, as well did the cold water temperatures, submerged stumps and natural foliage.

No additional information was provided. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad also posted on its Facebook page saying the search has concluded.