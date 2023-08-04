SUMMIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a missing man has been recovered from Lower Nemahbin Lake in southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday morning following a multi-day search effort after a kayak that he and two children were on flipped over on Tuesday evening.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, rescue efforts turned to recovery efforts following searches in Lower Nemahbin Lake in Waukesha County on Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

Fire officials say that initial callers and witnesses reported a man in his 50s was on a kayak with two children when they flipped, causing the three to fall off into the lake. The children were wearing life jackets and were able to grab onto the kayak and call for help.

The man reportedly was not wearing a life jacket and never returned to the surface, authorities say.

Multiple agencies partnered with the Western Lakes Fire District with the search, including the Summit Police Department, Wisconsin DNR, Lake Country Fire, and Waukesha Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say that multiple divers, drones, rescue boats with sonar equipment, and an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) were all used during recovery efforts.

Photo Credit: Western Lakes Fire District

It was noted in the release that Lower Nemahbin Lake has a maximum depth of 36 feet and the last known location of the missing man had a depth of between roughly 5 feet and 23 feet. Authorities say the primary search area included two bowls with depths of 18 to 23 feet, and an area with depths of 6 to 12 feet that were heavily weeded.

Divers and sonar equipment were impacted with decreased visibility due to the sediment in the lake and the heavy weed beds.

Shortly after search efforts resumed on Thursday morning, search crews located the victim around 7:30 a.m. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man and say that the incident remains an ‘active investigation’ by the Village of Summit Police Department and Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details have been released.