*Warning* – The full video posted on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s Facebook page may be disturbing to some viewers.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Harrowing footage from an officer’s body camera has been released from the Fond du Lac Police Department that shows the life-saving actions after a driver became pinned inside the cab of a semi following a crash.

The Fond du Lac Police Department shared the video on Facebook, which details the quick actions of officers using a tourniquet on a 22-year-old driver after his semi-tractor trailer flipped over onto the driver’s side following a crash.

The incident began around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday near Johnson Street and Wisconsin American Drive.

The 22-year-old driver, who is from Georgia, appeared to have a compound fracture of his arm and significant blood loss, officers say. The man was later transported to a local hospital with ‘significant injuries.’

An investigation into the incident is ongoing however police say the semi-truck was not carrying any hazardous material and police believe speed and unfamiliarity with the location are contributing factors.

Here’s a small example of our commitment to our Mission, Vision, and Foundational Beliefs. Performing our duties with the utmost professionalism and compassion. Here we see quick life-saving actions as FDLPD Officer Elijah Fuller applies a tourniquet to the arm of the driver, stopping him from bleeding profusely. Chief Aaron Goldstein, Fond du Lac Police Deparment

The full video can be seen here and may be disturbing to some viewers.

No other information has been provided.